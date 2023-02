LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department was investigating a report of several gunshots near Buddy Holly Avenue and 23rd Street on Monday around 2:00 a.m.

Subsequently, police said a man arrived at Covenant Hospital with a gunshot wound. At the time, LPD did not confirm if the two incidents were related but were continuing to investigate.

