LPD investigates motorcycle crash early Saturday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Lubbock Police Department Major Crash Investigation Unit is investigating a serious motorcycle crash early this morning on 19th Street near Avenue S.

Lubbock police officers responded to the area just before 1 a.m. and located an injured motorcycle driver. The male was taken by EMS to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the crash remain under investigation by LPD crash investigators

