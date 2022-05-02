LUBBOCK, Texas — Authorities were investigating a near drowning of a 1-year-old child Monday morning at the 2600 block of 77th Street, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

Police said the call came in at 9:24 a.m. Officers told a journalist on scene that a 1-year-old child fell into the pool.

Police said the child was rushed to Covenant Children’s Hospital. According to police at last report, the child was awake and alert.

