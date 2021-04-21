LPD investigates officer-involved crash from Tuesday evening

LUBBOCK, Texas — An officer-involved crash Tuesday evening near 34th Street and Avenue Q sent two people to the hospital.

According to a video obtained by EverythingLubbock.com, the officer attempted to turn into a driveway when the motorcycle hit the side of the police Tahoe. The officer’s vehicle had its lights on because it was making a traffic stop.

The motorcycle was driven by David Greenwood, 45, and the passenger on the motorcycle was 44-year-old Tonia Flores.

According to police, both Greenwood and Flores were taken to University Medical Center with moderate injuries. The officer had minor injuries.

This investigation into this crash is ongoing.