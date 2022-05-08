LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit was called to the scene of an officer-involved crash Sunday morning in Northwest Lubbock.
The crash was reported around 5:50 a.m. at the intersection of 4th Street and Frankford Avenue.
According to LPD, a patrol unit and a passenger car both collided in the intersection.
An individual in the passenger car sustained moderate injuries.
The police officer sustained minor injuries, LPD said.
