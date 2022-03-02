LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Police Department investigated a hit-and-run crash on Sunday that occurred in the 5200 block of South Loop 289.

According to an LPD report, the victim was driving west onto South Loop 289 and heard honking behind him. He told police as he traveled in the right lane, another man had pulled into the lane directly beside him and gave him the middle finger.

The victim was unsure of why the man was doing this and said he, “…raised his hand in a questioning manner,” according to the report.

The suspect in the other vehicle then drove into the side of the victim’s vehicle, causing his vehicle to drive off the roadway.

He was not injured, but the passenger side door of the vehicle was damaged.

The victim told LPD he believed the crash was done on purpose, the report said.

At the time of the report, the suspect was not located.