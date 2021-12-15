LPD investigates recent overnight burglary at Best Buy

LUBBOCK, Texas — Miscellaneous electronic items were recently stolen during an overnight burglary at Best Buy, a Lubbock Police Department report said.

The incident occurred around 2:20 a.m. on December 10 in the 2400 block of West Loop 289.

According to the report, officers were dispatched to the store in reference to an alarm down call.

Police said three suspects arrived in a Kia Telluride and worked together to burglarize the store.

The report said a car jack was used to damage the front security door.

Two of the suspects then entered the store, damaged another door and then a damaged table containing the electronic items. The third suspect returned to the vehicle.

The two suspects then took the merchandise and left the store.

All three suspects then fled in the vehicle east toward West Loop 289.

Police were able to view surveillance video of the crime, but were unable get a clear view of the vehicle’s license plate.

All three suspects wore masks and gloves, police said.

LPD recovered the car jack, two pry bars and a pair of pliers from the burglary.

EverythingLubbock.com reached to the Lubbock Police Department requesting any updates on this case.

Anyone with information on this crime should contact Lubbock Crime Line at (806) 741-1000