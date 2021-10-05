LPD investigates report of shot fired in Central Lubbock Monday evening

LUBBOCK, Texas — A domestic disturbance Monday evening in Central Lubbock resulted a shooting, according to police.

The incident was reported around 9:15 p.m. in the area of 24th Street and Avenue P.

The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com there was a “large fight in the middle of the intersection of 24th Street and Avenue P.”

The victim was attempting to drive down the street, when a suspect struck the victim’s vehicle causing damage.

Police said the suspect then continued to antagonize the victim.

The suspect then shot off a firearm.

LPD did not provide any additional information as of the time of this article.

There was no word yet if an arrest was made.

