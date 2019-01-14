LPD investigates reported robbery at convenience store early Sunday evening

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Nexstar Media Group/Chris Lutter)

LUBBOCK, Texas - The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department:

On January 13th at approximately 6:30 p.m., the Lubbock Police Department received reports of a robbery at the Valero located at 5002 Slide Road.

Officers were advised a Hispanic male with a handgun demanded money from a store employee and then ran from the area.

Officers were not able to locate the suspect in the area.

No one was injured during the incident.

This case remains under investigation by the Lubbock Police Department.

