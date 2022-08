Police in the area of 73rd Street & Chicago Avenue (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Officers of the Lubbock Police Department were investigating a shooting that left one person with injuries Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred just before 2:00 p.m. around the area of 73rd Street and Chicago Avenue.

LPD told EverythingLubbock.com an individual suffered moderate injuries and was transported to a hospital.

