LPD investigates shooting at Central Lubbock truck stop Sunday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was injured in shooting Sunday morning at Central Lubbock truck stop, according to a Lubbock Police Department report.

Officers were called to University Medical Center around 4:00 a.m. Sunday in reference to a victim with a gunshot wound.

The police report said the victim and four witnesses told LPD the shooting occurred at the Flying J Travel Center, located in the 600 block of 4th Street.

According to all five, they were at Wylie’s BBQ, located in the 1800 block of Parkway Drive prior to the shooting where a large crowd was also present.

While gathered at the restaurant, they reported hearing gunshots in the area.

All five then told police they left and drove to the truck stop. The crowd at Wylie’s BBQ also moved to the Flying J Travel Center, according to the police report.

While at the truck stop, victim and the four witnesses reported they heard more gunshots.

The victim told LPD he felt blood on this back and a lot of pain. The four witnesses also told police they observed the victim with a gunshot wound to his back.

The victim was placed in a vehicle by the group and transported to University Medical Center.

At the time of the police report, the victim and the the witnesses were not able to identify the shooter(s).

The police report noted the officer later observed blood in the rear passenger seat of the vehicle from the victim.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to the Lubbock Police Department for additional information on this case Wednesday. This article will be updated if we receive an update.