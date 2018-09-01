LPD investigates shooting at Ernest Butler Park late Friday evening

Image from MGN Online

LUBBOCK, Texas - The Lubbock Police Department is investigating a reported shooting that occurred late Friday evening at Ernest Butler Park.

Police told EverythingLubbock.com an off-duty officer reported a gunshot victim was brought to the emergency room at University Medical Center around 11:20 p.m.

The victim was transported to UMC by a private vehicle and the injuries appeared to be non-life threatening.

LPD said the victim was at the park at the time of the shooting.

Ernest Butler Park is located at East 4th Street and Zenith Avenue.

