LPD investigates shooting at Ernest Butler Park late Friday evening

Posted: Sep 01, 2018 04:29 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 01, 2018 04:29 PM CDT

LUBBOCK, Texas - The Lubbock Police Department is investigating a reported shooting that occurred late Friday evening at Ernest Butler Park. 

Police told EverythingLubbock.com an off-duty officer reported a gunshot victim was brought to the emergency room at University Medical Center around 11:20 p.m.

The victim was transported to UMC by a private vehicle and the injuries appeared to be non-life threatening. 

LPD said the victim was at the park at the time of the shooting. 

Ernest Butler Park is located at East 4th Street and Zenith Avenue. 
 

