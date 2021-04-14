LPD investigates shooting early Monday that left one injured

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department investigated a shooting that left one person injured early Monday morning.

The incident was reported just after 3:30 a.m. in the 6500 block of Avenue Q.

According to an LPD report, officers were dispatched to the scene in reference to a report of shots fired.

Officers discovered the victim who told them he was shot by another individual. A witness was also on hand.

The victim could not provide police with any further information on the incident, the report stated.

An officer observed what appeared to be an entrance wound from a gunshot on the victim.

The witness told LPD the victim, suspect and another female individual were in another apartment when she heard a knock on her door.

She opened the door and discovered the victim on the floor and also observed a gunshot wound.

She brought the victim into the apartment and then called 9-1-1.

A crime scene officer was dispatched and took photos of the victim and the scene.

The victim was transported to University Medical Center with unspecified injuries.

The LPD repot said officers did not find a weapon, the suspect or the female in the area.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out the Lubbock Police Department requesting an update on this case.

LPD said no arrests had been made as of Wednesday and the condition of the victim was unknown.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact Lubbock Crime Line at 806-741-1000.