LPD investigates shooting of 5-year-old by 3-year-old sibling

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said Monday that officers are investigating a shooting Sunday afternoon in the 1100 block of E Rice Street that left one 5-year-old with serious injuries.

According to LPD, shortly after 12:00 p.m., three children were in a parked vehicle outside of a residence. The vehicle was parked next to another vehicle being worked on by their father.

LPD said a 3-year-old climbed into the front seat and found a loaded handgun in the console. The 3-year-old discharged the firearm, striking their 5-year-old sibling, who was sitting in the front passenger seat.

The 5-year-old was taken by EMS to University Medical Center, according to a social media post by LPD.

The third child was not injured, according to LPD.

The investigation is ongoing.