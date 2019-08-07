LPD investigates shots fired in Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department responded to a shots fired call at a liquor store at 3502 Slide Road around 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to LPD, the suspect entered the store and took a bottle of liquor and ran out of the store. An employee ran after the suspect, armed with a handgun. The employee chased the suspect into an alley, and fired several rounds into the dirt in order to get the suspect to stop.

No one was injured, and the suspect got away, according to LPD.

According to LPD, the suspect “is a black or Hispanic male wearing a blue hoody and gray pants.”

