Lubbock Police respond to Harvard Street and Avenue Q for reports of a stabbing, April 14, 2023. (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com)

LUBBOCK, Texas — A woman reported to the Lubbock Police Department that she was stabbed late Thursday night. She was then sent to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

Officers responded to the incident at Harvard Street and Avenue Q around 11:30 p.m., according to LPD. There was not yet an update on her condition or who stabbed her.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.