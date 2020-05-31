LPD investigating altercation that caused two arrests at protest

This is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department.

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Department is currently investigating an altercation that took place at 19th Street and University Avenue on May 30 just after 7 p.m.

Lubbock Police answered a call for service regarding an individual with a rifle in the area, who was later identified as 25-year-old Emmanuel Quinones. When officers arrived, an altercation occurred between Quinones and another individual, 36-year-old Ezequiel Cantu Valderas. During the altercation, an LPD officer received minor injuries.

Both Quinones and Valderas were taken into custody. Quinones was charged with disorderly conduct and Valderas was charged with assault. They were both transported and booked into Lubbock County Detention Center.

Image of Emmanuel Quinones from Lubbock Co. Detention Center