LPD investigating armed robbery at Walk-On’s

This is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department.

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred on August 28 just after 12:30 a.m. at Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, located at 2630 West Loop 289.

The armed suspect approached the locked front door and immediately smashed the glass to enter the restaurant. The suspect then held two employees at gun point until the safe was open and stole the money inside.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Crime Line callers can remain anonymous.

