LPD investigating crash following pursuit

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department responded to the scene of a crash following a pursuit Wednesday

According to LPD, an officer saw a vehicle run a red light at the intersection of Marsha Sharp Freeway and University Avenue just before 7:30 p.m. When the officer attempted to make a traffic stop, the vehicle evaded.

A short pursuit followed, ending when the vehicle collided into a parked vehicle in the 2800 block of 1st Place, according to LPD.

The Major Crash Investigation Unit responded to a crash following a pursuit in the 2800 block of 1st Place.

Just before 7:30 p.m., an officer saw a vehicle run a red light at the intersection of Marsha Sharp Freeway and University Ave. The vehicle swerved into traffic and nearly struck several vehicles. The officer attempted to make a traffic stop, but the vehicle evaded. Officers pursued the suspect vehicle through a residential neighborhood, where it collided with a fence in the 100 block of Akron Ave. and continued. The suspect vehicle eventually traveled westbound on 1st Place and collided into a parked vehicle in the 2800 block of 1st Place ending the pursuit.

The vehicle was occupied by 4 individuals. One individual had moderate injuries and one individual had minor injuries. Both were treated by EMS on scene.

The Major Crash investigation is ongoing. 

