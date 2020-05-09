LPD investigating crash late Friday involving an officer

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Major Crash Investigation Unit responded to a crash that occurred shortly after 10:15 p.m. May 8 at the intersection of 98th Street and Avenue P.

An officer was traveling eastbound in the 1600 block of 98th Street in his patrol vehicle. A Nissan Murano, driven by 23-year-old David Luna, was traveling westbound in the 1500 block of 98th Street. The Murano attempted to make a left-hand turn onto Avenue P and collided with the patrol vehicle.

The officer was transported to University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Luna was not injured. 

The Major Crash investigation is ongoing. 

