LPD investigating crash late Friday involving an officer

The Major Crash Investigation Unit responded to a crash that occurred shortly after 10:15 p.m. May 8 at the intersection of 98th Street and Avenue P.

An officer was traveling eastbound in the 1600 block of 98th Street in his patrol vehicle. A Nissan Murano, driven by 23-year-old David Luna, was traveling westbound in the 1500 block of 98th Street. The Murano attempted to make a left-hand turn onto Avenue P and collided with the patrol vehicle.

The officer was transported to University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Luna was not injured.

The Major Crash investigation is ongoing.

