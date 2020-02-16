LPD investigating crash on Interstate 27 early Sunday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department:

Major Crash Unit investigators with the Lubbock Police Department responded to a major crash in the 4400 block of Interstate 27.

Just before 3 a.m., 21-year-old Valerie Carranco was traveling northbound on I-27 in a Toyota Corolla. Based on the initial investigation, Carranco went off the roadway and struck the guardrail. A driver of a passing vehicle stopped to check on Carranco and call 911.

While Carranco was gathering her belongings, a Ford F350 was traveling northbound in the right-hand lane of I-27 and struck Carranco and her vehicle. The impact of the collision forced Carranco’s vehicle to hit the vehicle that stopped to check on her.

Carranco was transported to UMC with serious injuries. No other injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.

(News release from the Lubbock Police Department)