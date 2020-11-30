LPD investigating crash prompted by police chase in South Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Police Major Crash Investigation Unit was investigating a crash that was prompted by a police chase on Monday morning.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m., an officer observed a disturbance in the parking lot of the EZ Mart at 73rd Street and Quaker Avenue, according to an LPD news release.

When the officer attempted to to make contact with the occupants inside the vehicle, but police said they fled the scene.

This prompted a police chase that resulted in a crash at the intersection of 98th Street and Quaker Avenue.

Read the full news release below for more information:

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Major Crash Investigation Unit is investigating a crash resulting from a pursuit that occurred shortly before 2:30 a.m. Nov. 30 at the intersection of 98th Street and Quaker Avenue.

A Lubbock Police Officer observed a disturbance in the parking lot of the EZ Mart located at 73rd Street and Quaker Avenue. The officer attempted to make contact with the occupants of the vehicle, but the driver rapidly accelerated and fled the scene. The officer pursued the vehicle to the area of 98th Street and Quaker Avenue, where the vehicle drove into the ditch on the southeast corner of the intersection.

The driver fled the scene on foot and was not located. The passenger sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash.

The Major Crash investigation is ongoing.