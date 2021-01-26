LPD investigating crash that led to police chase

This is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department.

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Major Crash Investigation Unit is investigating a crash that occurred shortly after 11:45 a.m. today in the 7700 block of the Interstate 27 Northbound Access Road.

A passenger car was traveling westbound in the 700 block of 78th Street. A second passenger car was traveling northbound in the 7800 block of the Interstate 27 Access Road. The first vehicle disregarded the stop sign and the second vehicle collided into the first. Members of the Texas Anti-Gang Center saw the crash as it occurred. The first vehicle fled northbound on Interstate 27 and evaded officers.

The Major Crash investigation is ongoing.

This is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department.