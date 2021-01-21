LPD investigating crash that resulted from pursuit

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) – The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department. The Major Crash Investigation Unit is investigating a crash that resulted from a pursuit that began shortly after noon in the 1300 block of 41st Street.

Two Lubbock Police officers in unmarked police vehicles made a lawful stop on a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 37-year-old Eric Turzer. The Silverado fled from the officers and a pursuit ensued. While feeling, the Silverado struck a Chevrolet Camaro, driven by 55-year-old Maria Ramirez, failing to provide the required information upon striking a vehicle.

The Silverado continued to flee officers. One of the original officers in pursuit attempted to forcibly stop the Silverado, but was unsuccessful. The Silverado then rammed an officer in an unmarked police vehicle. An additional Lubbock Police unmarked truck and a Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office SUV joined the pursuit and made a forcible stop on the Silverado in the 5000 block of Avenue L, and pinned the Silverado from fleeing any further.

Turzer attempted to flee on foot, but was quickly placed in custody by a deputy with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

The Major Crash investigation is ongoing.