LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit was investigating a crash that killed one person Tuesday morning.

At 1:12 a.m., police responded to a call near Marsha Sharp Freeway and Avenue U.

All eastbound traffic was being diverted off of the main lanes of Marsha Sharp at the Ave Q exit, LPD said.

