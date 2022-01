LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department is investigating an incident at Salvation Army that led to a death.

LPD said the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit responded to the Salvation Army, 1614 Avenue J, for a call to service.

One person was taken to University Medical Center and pronounced dead, LPD said.

Investigators determined there is no ongoing threat to public safety, per LPD.

LPD will release more information when it becomes available.