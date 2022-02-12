LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department’s Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit was investigating a death at the scene of a storage unit fire late Saturday morning.
The fire was reported around 11:10 a.m. in the 2700 block of North Frankford Avenue.
LPD said officers were requested at the scene by Lubbock Fire Rescue shortly before 11:30 a.m.
Police said firefighters located a deceased individual at the fire scene.
This is a developing story and will be updated as additional information is released by the Lubbock Police Department.