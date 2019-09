LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Police Department is investigating the death of an infant that occurred Sunday morning.

LPD said officers were called to the 7000 block of Avenue S around 5:30 a.m. to assist UMC EMS.

The infant was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police did not release any additional information concerning this case.

