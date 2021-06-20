LPD investigating E-Z Mart robbery Sunday morning

Local News

by: EverythingLubbock.com Digital Media Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: / Updated:

(Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department was investigating a robbery that occurred at a convenience store Sunday morning.

The incident was reported around 9:10 a.m. at the E-Z Mart located at 50th Street and Chicago Avenue.

LPD told EverythingLubbock.com a suspect, described as a heavy-set Black male, robbed the store and then fled the scene.

Officers searched the area, including several adjacent apartment complexes, but were unable to locate him.

This is a developing story and will be updated once we receive more details from LPD.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar