LPD investigating E-Z Mart robbery Sunday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department was investigating a robbery that occurred at a convenience store Sunday morning.

The incident was reported around 9:10 a.m. at the E-Z Mart located at 50th Street and Chicago Avenue.

LPD told EverythingLubbock.com a suspect, described as a heavy-set Black male, robbed the store and then fled the scene.



Officers searched the area, including several adjacent apartment complexes, but were unable to locate him.



This is a developing story and will be updated once we receive more details from LPD.