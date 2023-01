LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously hurt in a crash Tuesday morning in the 3300 block of Milwaukee Avenue, the Lubbock Police Department said in a press release.

The call came in at 4:54 a.m., and the person was transported by EMS to be treated for their injuries, LPD said.

As police continue investigating, southbound traffic will be closed from the 3000 block to the 3400 block of Milwaukee Ave. LPD asked drivers to seek alternate routes of travel.