LPD investigation of deadly motorcycle crash delayed by issue at ME’s office

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department issued a statement Friday on a fatal motorcycle crash investigation that happened August 28.

Daniel Lozano, 52, was seriously injured when another vehicle hit his motorcycle. Lozano died as a result of his injuries on September 10.

However, according to LPD, police were not informed that Lozano’s death was attributable to the wreck until Thursday due to a delay in the Medical Examiner’s Office.

On Monday, Lubbock County Commissioners took action regarding the ME’s office. A new Chief Medical Examiner, Dr. John Lang, was appointed and a system was put in place for more complicated autopsies to be done in Tarrant County.

According to a police report, the driver of the vehicle that hit Lozano was issued a traffic citation for a failure to yield the right-of-way.

Crash investigators with the Lubbock Police Department are investigating a motorcycle accident in the 6600 block of Quaker Avenue.

Just before 8:45 p.m. Aug. 28th, officers responded to the area for an accident with injuries. Based on the initial investigation, it appears the motorcycle, driven by Daniel Lozano, 52, was traveling in the southbound lanes of Quaker Avenue. A Ford F-150 traveling northbound turned left and collided with the motorcycle.

Lozano was transported to University Medical Center with severe injuries. On Sept. 10, Lozano was pronounced deceased, and the Medical Examiner’s Office attributed the death to injuries sustained in this accident.

This accident is under further investigation by the LPD Major Crash Investigation Unit.

