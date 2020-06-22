LPD investigating fatal Saturday crash, victims identified

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, Lubbock Police Department said in a press release that they were investigating a crash that killed two people.

The following is from a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Major Crash Investigation Unit is investigating a crash involving a motorcycle and a passenger car that occurred shortly after 10:30 p.m. June 20.

The motorcycle, driven by 37-year-old Jason Buckner, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of the 200 block of East Slaton Highway. A Cadillac SRX, driven by 28-year-old Freddie Flores, was traveling westbound in the westbound lanes. The motorcycle struck the Cadillac head on.

Buckner and the additional rider of the motorcycle, 42-year-old Stephanie Duke, were pronounced deceased at the scene by EMS. Flores and the occupants of the Cadillac, 26-year-old Cindy Delao and two juveniles, were transported to UMC by EMS.

The Major Crash investigation is ongoing.