LPD investigating fatal Saturday crash, victims identified

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, Lubbock Police Department said in a press release that they were investigating a crash that killed two people.

The following is from a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Major Crash Investigation Unit is investigating a crash involving a motorcycle and a passenger car that occurred shortly after 10:30 p.m. June 20. 

The motorcycle, driven by 37-year-old Jason Buckner, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of the 200 block of East Slaton Highway. A Cadillac SRX, driven by 28-year-old Freddie Flores, was traveling westbound in the westbound lanes. The motorcycle struck the Cadillac head on. 

Buckner and the additional rider of the motorcycle, 42-year-old Stephanie Duke, were pronounced deceased at the scene by EMS. Flores and the occupants of the Cadillac, 26-year-old Cindy Delao and two juveniles, were transported to UMC by EMS.

The Major Crash investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar