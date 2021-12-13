LPD investigating fatal Sunday morning shooting, 2 others injured

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Police Department was investigating a Sunday morning shooting that killed one and injured two others, according to a release Monday.

According to LPD, the shooting occurred at 4:22 a.m. at the West Texas Auto and Dent Repair at 4808 Avenue Q. When officers arrived, they found three gunshot wound victims.

LPD said 21-year-old Alijah Viramontes suffered serious injuries, 28-year-old Sergio Valdez suffered minor injuries and 32-year-old Meagan Pena suffered minor injuries. All three were transported by Emergency Medical Services to local hospitals.

Viramontes later succumbed to his injuries, according to LPD.

LPD asked anyone with information to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000 and that information leading to an arrest may be eligible for an up to $5,000 reward.

The investigation is on-going.