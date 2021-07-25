LPD investigating Friday afternoon crash involving moped, flatbed truck

This is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department.

(LUBBOCK, TX) –The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Friday afternoon collision that sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officers were called to the 5500 block of 34th Street at 3:31 p.m. on Friday, July 23rd for reports of a collision with injuries.

Upon arrival, officers located 40 year-old James Ward with serious injuries. Ward was transported to University Medical Center via ambulance.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears Ward, who was driving a moped, was traveling westbound in the 5500 block of 34th Street behind a flatbed truck, when the moped struck the back of the truck.

No other injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.

