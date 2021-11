LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was injured after shooting in the 3600 block of 43rd Street Friday night. The shooting took place at approximately 8:20 p.m.

The Lubbock Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit was investigating the shooting as of 9:49 p.m.

A 15-year-old male suffered moderate injuries and was transported to Covenant Medical Center. LPD said there is no concern for the public’s safety at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.