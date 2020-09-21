LPD investigating hit-and-run involving an officer

The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – The Major Crash Investigation Unit responded to a hit-and-run that occurred shortly after 9:30 p.m. Sept. 20 in the 2600 block of Avenue L.

An officer was traveling southbound in the 2600 block of Avenue L in her patrol vehicle while responding to a call. A Chevrolet Silverado, also traveling southbound on Avenue L, struck the rear of the officer’s patrol vehicle. As a result, the patrol vehicle went over the east curb and struck a chain-link fence, pushing the fence into a parked vehicle. The patrol vehicle continued south, struck a wood fence, and came to rest after striking a second parked vehicle. The driver of the Chevrolet fled the scene on foot and was not located.

The officer was transported to University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Major Crash Investigation Unit will close Avenue L between 25th Street and 27th Street from 1-3 p.m. today to conduct a follow-up investigation. Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and avoid the area.

Anyone with information related to this crash is encouraged to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000.

The Major Crash investigation is ongoing.

(Press release from Lubbock Police)