LPD investigating hit-and-run Monday afternoon

This is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department.

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Major Crash Investigation Unit is investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred at approximately 1:40 p.m. today at the intersection of Idalou Road and East 4th Street.

A motorcycle was traveling eastbound in the 3200 block of East 4th Street and a maroon 4-door passenger car was traveling westbound in the 3300 block of East 4th Street. The passenger car began to turn southwest onto Idalou Road. The passenger car and the motorcycle collided in the intersection. The passenger car then U-turned and fled the scene heading eastbound on East 4th Street.

The Major Crash investigation is ongoing.

Related Story: Motorcycle crash at Idalou & Guava, serious injuries, Lubbock Police said