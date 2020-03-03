LPD investigating late Monday evening burglary, shooting

Local News

by: EverythingLubbock.com Web Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Police Department is investigation a burglary that led to a shooting late Monday evening on the north-central side of the city.

The incident occurred just after 11:00 p.m. in the 3300 block of Baylor Street.

LPD told EverythingLubbock.com a suspect broke into a home and shot an individual in the stomach and chest area.

The suspect them fled the scene in a vehicle.

The victim was transported by ambulance to University Medical Center with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

  • (Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com Staff)
  • (Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

This is a developing story and will be update as new information is released.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar