LPD investigating late Monday evening burglary, shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Police Department is investigation a burglary that led to a shooting late Monday evening on the north-central side of the city.

The incident occurred just after 11:00 p.m. in the 3300 block of Baylor Street.

LPD told EverythingLubbock.com a suspect broke into a home and shot an individual in the stomach and chest area.

The suspect them fled the scene in a vehicle.

The victim was transported by ambulance to University Medical Center with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

(Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

(Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

This is a developing story and will be update as new information is released.