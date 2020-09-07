LPD investigating Monday crash at 38th Street and Avenue U

LUBBOCK, Texas — Accident investigators with the Lubbock Police Department responded to a single vehicle crash Monday morning in Central Lubbock.

The crash was reported around 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of 38th Street and Avenue U.

LPD told EverythingLubbock.com that the vehicle crashed into an electrical pole and serious injuries were reported.

Traffic was shut down on Avenue U between 37th and 39th Streets.

LPD was asking the public to avoid the area.

The Major Crash Investigation Unit is investigating a single vehicle accident at the intersection of 38th and Avenue U. Traffic is shut down on Avenue U from 37th to 39th Street. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/PDYnUQKwpU — Lubbock Police Dept. (@LubbockPolice) September 7, 2020

