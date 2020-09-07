LPD investigating Monday crash at 38th Street and Avenue U

LUBBOCK, Texas — Accident investigators with the Lubbock Police Department responded to a single vehicle crash Monday morning in Central Lubbock.

The crash was reported around 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of 38th Street and Avenue U.

LPD told EverythingLubbock.com that the vehicle crashed into an electrical pole and serious injuries were reported.

Traffic was shut down on Avenue U between 37th and 39th Streets.

LPD was asking the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information.

