LPD investigating motorcycle crash near Reese Center late Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a motorcycle accident that occurred late Saturday evening near Reese Center.

The accident was reported around 11:00 p.m. in the 300 block of Research Boulevard.

Police told EverythingLubbock.com the motorcyclist was northbound and struck a curb on the east side of the roadway.

This caused the driver to lose control of the motorcycle and crash.



The individual was transported by ambulance to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

This article will be updated as additional information is released by authorities.