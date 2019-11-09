LPD investigates deadly multi-vehicle crash at 82nd & Slide

LUBBOCK, Texas – Accident investigators with the Lubbock Police Department were called the scene of a deadly multi-vehicle crash on the southwest side of the city early Saturday afternoon.

The accident was reported just after 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of 82nd Street and Slide Road.

Police told EverythingLubbock.com one person died in the crash.

The victim was identified late Saturday afternoon as Nita Loyd, 69.

Police said the accident involved four vehicles.

The public was asked to use an alternative route to avoid the intersection following the accident.



“At approximately 12:35 p.m. Nov. 9, patrol officers responded to a report of a crash with injuries at the intersection of Slide Road and 82nd Street.

Preliminary investigation indicates three vehicles were traveling westbound on 82nd Street and a brown SUV traveling northbound on Slide Road collided in the intersection. Nita Loyd, 69, was traveling in one of the westbound vehicles and was transported to UMC. She was pronounced dead at the hospital. No other injuries were reported.

The LPD Major Crash Investigation Unit responded to the scene and is investigating the crash.“