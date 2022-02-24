LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said Thursday that it was investigating a series of home invasions using firearms that were believed to be committed by the same suspect.

The suspect was described as a Black male between 25 and 30 years old. LPD said he is between 5 foot 11 inches tall and 6 foot tall and weighs between 170 and 200 pounds.

LPD also included footage of the suspect, use the video player below to watch.

Read the full release by LPD below:

On Feb. 17 between approximately 8:20 a.m. and 8:40 a.m., the suspect committed two home invasions within the 5600 blocks of Duke Street and Emory Street. In both home invasions, the suspect used a gun. The suspect also attempted a third home invasion in the same area.

On Feb. 23 at approximately 8 a.m., the suspect forced entry into a house in the 5600 block of Emory Street and struck the homeowner with a firearm.

In the incidents, he was wearing black, dark gray or dark navy pants, similar color hoodie with the hood pulled over his head and black shoes.

Officers believe there is a potential concern for public safety due to the nature, severity and number of home invasions this suspect has committed. A firearm has been exhibited by the suspect in all four incidents up to this point. If the suspect is seen, do not approach him, call 911.