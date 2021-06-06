Update: LPD investigating officer-involved crash overnight; 3 injured

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit responded a two-vehicle crash early Sunday morning involving a police officer.

According to a social media post by LPD, the crash occurred at 19th Street and Quaker Avenue.

The officer was responding to an emergency call when they collided with another vehicle.

Three people were transported by UMC EMS from the other vehicle with minor injuries.

LPD said the officer was not injured.

The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a crash involving an officer that occurred at 12:29 a.m. June 6 in the 4300 block of 19th Street.

A Chevrolet Malibu occupied by three juveniles was traveling northbound in the 1900 block of Quaker Avenue, while an officer in a marked police vehicle was traveling eastbound in the 4400 block of 19th Street with its emergency lights and sirens activated while responding to a call for service. The two vehicles collided in the intersection.

The driver of the Malibu was transported by EMS to Covenant Medical Center for minor injuries, and the two passengers were transported by EMS to University Medical Center for minor injuries. The officer was not injured.

The investigation is on-going.