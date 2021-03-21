Names released: LPD investigating overnight crash

This is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department.

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Department Major Crash Investigation Unit is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian that occurred shortly before 11:45 p.m. March 20 in the 1000 block of University Avenue.

A Ford F-250, driven by 23-year-old Bryson Wilbanks, was traveling northbound in the 1000 block of University Avenue, while 21-year-old Fernando Rodriguez was attempting to cross University Avenue from east to west. The pickup collided with Rodriguez in the roadway.

Rodriguez was transported by EMS to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

This investigation into this crash is ongoing.

