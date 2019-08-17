LPD investigating overnight robbery of convenience store

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Police Department is investigating an overnight robbery at a convenience store on the west-central side of the city.

The incident was reported around 12:40 a.m. at the 7-Eleven located on the corner of 34th Street and Frankford Avenue.

LPD said an individual entered the store wearing a ski mask and demanded cash from the clerk while brandishing a hand gun.

The suspect fled northbound on Frankford Avenue with an undisclosed amount of cash.



Anyone with information is asked to call Lubbock Crime Line at 806-741-1000.