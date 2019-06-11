LPD investigating overnight shooting, 1 injured

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Police Department responded to reports of a shooting around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

One person with serious injuries was taken to University Medical Center in a private vehicle, according to the police desk.

Police said they do not know a location for the shooting or have any suspects in custody, but officers are currently investigating.

The Lubbock Police Department released the following information late Tuesday morning:

At approximately 2:30 a.m. on June 11th, Lubbock police officers responded to the 3500 block of East Baylor Street for a report of a shooting that had just occurred.

Officers were advised three males were sitting inside a car at this location when a male suspect approached the car and fired a gun toward them.

Two of the people inside the car were injured. The driver fled the area and drove to the hospital. The suspect ran from the scene.

The two victims had moderate to serious injuries due to the shooting.

No arrests have been made. This case remains under investigation by the Lubbock Police Department.