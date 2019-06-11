LPD investigating overnight shooting, 1 injured

(Photo from MGN Online)

The Lubbock Police Department responded to reports of a shooting around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

One person with serious injuries was taken to University Medical Center in a private vehicle, according to the police desk.

Police said they do not know a location for the shooting or have any suspects in custody, but officers are currently investigating.

