LPD investigating overnight shooting, 1 injured
The Lubbock Police Department responded to reports of a shooting around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.
One person with serious injuries was taken to University Medical Center in a private vehicle, according to the police desk.
Police said they do not know a location for the shooting or have any suspects in custody, but officers are currently investigating.
EverythingLubbock.com will update this story as we obtain more information.
