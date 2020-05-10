LPD investigating possible kidnapping early Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department:

Detectives with the Lubbock Police Department are investigating a possible kidnapping reported in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Around 12:45 a.m., LPD officers responded to the 500 block of Slide Road after 17-year-old Angel Guzman pulled 15-year-old Isabelle Cabrera into a white Dodge Charger and drove away. The car’s last known location was in Sweetwater, Texas.

Guzman is described as a Hispanic male with black hair, brown eyes, is 5 feet 6 inches tall and approximately 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white long sleeve shirt with a blue and black stripe and blue jeans.

Cabrera is described as a Hispanic female with brown hair, blue eyes, is 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 98 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with white writing, gray joggers with a bandana pattern and gray socks.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help as they continue to investigate this case. Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to call LPD Dispatch at 806-775-2865 or Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous.

Isabella Cabrera (Provided By LPD)

Angel Guzman (Provided By LPD)

(News release from the Lubbock Police Department)