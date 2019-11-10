LPD investigating Saturday afternoon homicide

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department:



Lubbock Police Department responded to a shots fired call at approximately 4:30 p.m. Nov. 9 in the 2200 block of 37th Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a juvenile victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Lubbock Metro Special Crimes Unit immediately began investigating and their investigation is ongoing. This is not believed to be a random shooting.

Anyone with information can call Crime Line at 806-741-1000 or Officer Dwayne Gerber at 806-777-0396. Crime Line callers can remain anonymous.



