LPD investigating serious Saturday evening crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred at 11:04 p.m. Jan. 8 in the 4400 block of 34th Street.

A Chevrolet Cavalier, driven by 22-year-old Christopher Mendez, was traveling westbound when it struck the raised center median in the 4400 block of 34th Street. The vehicle travelled across both lanes of westbound traffic and struck a landscape boulder, causing the vehicle to flip.

Mendez was transported by ambulance to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

The investigation is on-going.

